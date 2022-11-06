🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Art League Executive Director Mark Peterson looks over some of the work of pottery class students.

Hazleton Art League Executive Director Mark Peterson sits in the room where the work of local artists is hung and First Friday celebrations are held.

A chalkboard sits outside the stain-glass room at the Hazleton Art League.

Hazleton Art League Executive Director Mark Peterson points out one of the first works of art in the league’s collection, White Horse Tavern by Charles Morris Young.

HAZLETON — The Hazleton Art League brings the arts to area residents at the newly renovated Hayden Family Center, with everything from children’s summer camps to various art classes offered to those 5 and older.

Mark Peterson, who was named executive director earlier this year, said the building’s move to a historical building in the center of downtown, was a nod to both the history and culture of the area.

The building, which once housed First Federal Savings & Loan, has been a staple in the downtown area since 1909.

Now, its three floors, encompassing about 10,000 square feet, includes a gallery, several classrooms and a meeting area.

The organization moved into the building in May of 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and faced challenges in providing public access to resources.

This year, the arts center is again in full swing, in regard to classes, activities and interaction with the public.

First Friday

Peterson said that one of the busiest times of the month is the “First Friday” event which brings residents downtown to enjoy culture and get to know their neighbors.

October opened with a “Legacy Exhibit” of Ruth Koch and Ethel Baum, who have both passed away many years ago.

Peterson was pleased that family members of both artists attended the event and were on hand to answer questions.

Normally, a “First Friday” event is followed with “As We See It, Coffee Talk with the Artists” on the Sunday which follows.

On Friday, the center opened its “Hazleton Area Plein Air Artists Exhibition,” with the coffee talk to be held Sunday.

Peterson, who worked as a concierge at upscale establishments for much of his career, said he was interested in the executive director position from the time he heard it was first open.

As a concierge, he said, he was charged with providing people with the opportunity to do things they loved to do.

He also has a large collection of art, which he enjoys sharing with others.

Earlier this year, Dr. Carl Frankel, art league president, approached him, saying that he had first wanted to offer the position to a recent graduate and that had not worked out.

When Frankel offered him the position, Peterson couldn’t have been happier and looking forward to utilizing his skills and experiences.

It is with the same spirit, he said, that he now leads the Art League, responding to the artistic and cultural needs of the community.

Peterson also speaks fluent Spanish, equipping him to reach out to the large Hispanic community in the Hazleton area.

He is looking forward to a strong slate of activities and programming suited to the needs of the diverse residents of the community.

The Art League celebrates 75 years of service to the community this year. Peterson said the organization had plans for the future which included the construction of an upper gallery walkway, which will provide additional space for artwork to be exhibited.

“I see a lot of promise for the area,” he said. “I hope to integrate the community and be the place where everyone feels welcome.”

He also sees the center as a place where cultural and language divides can be bridged.

Often art provides a vehicle for communication, even if people don’t speak the same language, he said.