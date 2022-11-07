🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Nanticoke police charged Brandon Heaton with threatening to post intimate pictures of a woman unless she paid him, according to court records.

The woman reported she was in a relationship with Heaton, 39, and he had pictures of sexual moments they took together, court records say.

She claimed Heaton allegedly threatened to upload the pictures on social media if she did not comply to his demands for cash.

Police in court records say the woman further reported Heaton threatened to kill her, her boyfriend and family after she obtained a court-imposed restraining order against him.

Heaton, of West Grand Street, Nanticoke, was arraigned Monday by District Judge Brian James Tupper in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of unlawful dissemination of intimate image, terroristic threats and harassment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail.