🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A Kingston police officer was dazed after being punched three times in the head by a man who initiated a foot chase Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a trespasser in the rear yard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. The homeowner told police the man threatened her after she told him to leave. She described the trespasser as wearing a black parka jacket and gray shorts.

An officer directing traffic in the area of Market Street and Wyoming Avenue for the Veterans Memorial Parade spotted the man identified in court records as Peter Joseph Abreu, 20, of Main Street, Kingston.

Abreu failed to obey the officer’s commands to stop and initiated a foot chase. During the foot pursuit, Abreu ran into a vehicle and managed to avoid the impact of several Taser deployments, court records say.

As officers managed to get a hold of Abreu, he punched an officer three times in the head resulting in the officer to lose his balance, court records say.

It took several officers to arrest Abreu.

Abreu later apologized for punching the officer but claimed it was self defense, court records say.

The officer and Abreu were treated at a local hospital.

Abreu was arraigned on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, and one count each of defiant trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.