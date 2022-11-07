🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested a woman from Hanover Township on charges she assaulted another woman inside the Walmart Supercenter on Sunday.

Laila Aliya Brown, 19, of Dundee Apartments, approached a woman known to her, slapped her and dragged her down an aisle by the hair at about 6 p.m., according to court records.

Court records say Brown kicked and stomped on the woman’s head and smashed her cellular phone against the floor.

Police said the woman was in-and-out of consciousness and suffered a broken nose and a fractured orbital eye socket. She was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Police allege Brown told Walmart associates she was looking for the woman she attacked.

Brown was arrested after she fled the store.

Police charged Brown with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.