🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – You will have more time to cast your vote today.

Luzerne County Judge Lesa S. Gelb has ordered that all polling places remain open until 10 p.m. after county acting election director Beth McBride and County Manager Randy Robertson made the request.

The county asked for the extension after a widespread lack of paper for the ballot-marking devices caused issues at numerous voting places.

The ballot-marking devices were not all fully stocked with paper as needed during the logistics and accuracy testing.

Before exiting to research the law on the matter, County Judge Lesa S. Gelb said, “We want to protect the integrity of the election as best as we can.”

The county had a large quantity of paper in stock that had been purchased for previous elections but both the ballot-marking device company and the state indicated that that paper should not be used because it is a different stock. The state was concerned that paper would get jammed in the machines.

The county had done some testing and did not encounter that issue but did not want to go against the state’s directive.

The Election Bureau scrambled to identify local companies that may have the required paper stock available, but there was not a large enough quantity. As a result, paper had to be specially ordered from a company in Taylor and also the county’s ballot printer in Albany, N.Y.

During the court proceeding before Judge Gelb, which started at 1 p.m., McBride said the paper will take several hours to arrive. At that point, 35 polling locations had already run out of paper for their ballot-marking devices.

Polling places have been instructed to offer voters the opportunity to vote on paper provisional and emergency ballots. However, there is also a concern the county will run low on provisional ballots.

Attorneys and chairs of both Republican and Democratic county parties participated in the court proceeding.

County Democratic Party Chair Kathy Bozinski said at this point the most important focus is to insure voters are not disenfranchised in this vital election. There will be time later to complete a “post mortem” on the reasons for the paper shortage.

“It’s important everyone — no matter their party — comes out to vote,” she said.

Republican Party Chair J.P. Pribula said the situation “does not bode too well” for the election bureau.

“It’s a very unfortunate turn of events,” he said.

He added he was satisfied with the judge’s ruling because at this point because it’s the only remedy for what is “obliviously a terrible situation.”