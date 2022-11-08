🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing six winning Powerball® tickets from the Monday, Nov. 7, drawing that are worth a combined total of $1.5 million.

This includes one prize worth $1 million sold in Dauphin County, and five other prizes worth $100,000 each sold in Luzerne, Northampton, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties.

PSC Main Street, 412 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre, sold one of the $100,000 tickets.

The tickets were sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 41st draw in the historic Powerball® jackpot run, which ended when a single jackpot-winning ticket was sold in California. That ticket won the jackpot of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash), making it the world’s largest lottery prize ever won.

Congratulations to the retailer in Pennsylvania who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the Powerball® $1 million-winning ticket. That retailer is:

Turkey Hill, 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

Meanwhile, the retailers who sold the $100,000 Powerball® with Power Play® winning tickets each earned a $500 bonus. They are:

• Wawa, 3300 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem, Northampton County.

• PSC Main Street, 412 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne, County.

• Unity Food Mart, 219 North Main St., Muncy, Lycoming County.

• Country Fair, 515 Main St., Saegertown, Crawford County.

• Giant, 2450 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County.

The $1 million-winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 10-33-41-47-56, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. The five Powerball® with Power Play® tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball® 10 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the tickets would have been worth $50,000 each. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.

Prior to the drawing that produced the jackpot-winning ticket in California, the Powerball® had been rolling since Aug. 3, when the jackpot was last won in Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run has generated more than $170.9 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $68.3 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed, and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

