Incumbent state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, appeared to secure a fifth term Tuesday night, outpolling her Democratic challenger, Jackie Baker of Hallstead, Susquehanna County.

Unofficial results had Sen. Baker ahead throughout the 20th Senatorial District that covers Pike, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties and parts of Luzerne and Wayne counties.

In her home county of Luzerne, Sen. Baker captured 27,319 votes compared to 15,660 for her challenger with 93% of the precincts reporting.

Sen. Baker, who took office in 2007, is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, vice chair of Labor & Industry and sits on Aging & Youth, Banking & Insurance, Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness committees.

Sen. Baker noted her record of record of bipartisan collaboration to find practical solutions and seek responsible reform to state and community problems.

