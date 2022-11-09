🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski survived a challenge from newcomer Republican Eryn Harvey in the race for 121st Legislative District.

Unofficial results had Pashinski ahead by 1,330 votes with nearly 97% of the precincts in. Pashinski led with 8,459 votes to 7,129 for Harvey, putting him in position to serve a ninth, two-year term in Harrisburg.

“It looks good,” Pashinski said, although he was still waiting for all precincts to report.

“The write-ins were terrific,” Pashinski said. Unofficial results showed he received 3,618 mail-in ballots to 938 for Harvey.

Pashinski lamented having to match campaign spending to respond to the tone of the campaign.

“This was the only election where there was so much false, negative information that was spread across to the viewers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, which made it a more difficult race,” he said.

Pashinski, who first took office in 2007, sits as the Democratic chair of the Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee.

Harvey accepted the loss but had not yet conceded to Pashinski.

“I will probably give him a call in the morning,” she said.

The race was Harvey’s first run for elected office. She previously served as Luzerne County Deputy Director of Elections and as an aide to state Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.