WILKES-BARRE — A man from Warrior Run accused of sexually assaulting two girls pled guilty to related offenses.

Carlos C. Hazard, 37, of Orchard Street, was arrested by Hanover Township police in November 2021 after two girls were questioned separately by forensic interviewers at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Court records say Hazard forced the girls into performing sex acts and made them watch pornography on his cellular phone and television.

Police in court records say the sexual assaults began in 2014 and continued until Hazard was arrested.

Hazard pled guilty to rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Vough ordered an evaluation of Hazard by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if he meets the criteria as a violent sexual predator.

Hazard remains jailed without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 2.