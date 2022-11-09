Wilkes-Barre Township residents: ‘Something has to be done’ after latest truck crash

🔊 Listen to this

A tractor trailer crashed through a metal guardrail on South Walnut Street in Wilkes-Barre Township and crashed into a garage early Wednesday morning.

Looking up Lehigh Street in Wilkes-Barre Township where a tractor trailer flew down Wednesday morning and crashed into a garage.

A tractor trailer crashed through a metal guardrail on South Walnut Street in Wilkes-Barre Township and crashed into a garage early Wednesday morning.

A backhoe clears debris from the scene of where a tractor trailer crashed through a garage on South Walnut Street in Wilkes-Barre Township early Wednesday morning.

This sign informs drivers that trucks over 10-½ tons are prohibited from using Laurel Run Road/Giants Despair.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — It wasn’t the first time residents of Lehigh Street in Wilkes-Barre Township have heard a tractor-trailer rumble past their homes, but they hope it will be the last.

Early Wednesday morning, a tractor trailer carrying a full load of Monster energy drinks, ignored the warning signs posted on what is commonly known as Giants Despair, formally called Laurel Run Road.

The truck apparently lost its brakes and rambled down the steep hill, veered off to Lehigh Street, and crossed South Walnut, taking out a metal guardrail, then crashed into and through a detached garage before coming to a halt.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township police, the property at 50 South Walnut St. is owned by Bernadine Elick, 90, who was at home and heard the crash. Her son, former township police chief Ron Smith, was visibly shaken when talking about what could have happened of the truck crashed into his mother’s house.

“Something has to be done to stop these trucks from coming down Giants Despair,” Smith said. “There have been several crashes like this, some with fatalities.”

Smith said he and others have raised concerns about the situation and despite warning signs that are ignored, truckers rely on their GPS for directions and alternate routes that send them down the steep hill that includes one turn known as “Devil’s Elbow.”

Chief expresses frustration

As workers and emergency personnel and law enforcement tried to sort things out Wednesday morning, township Chief of Police Will Clark, issued a strong statement.

“Today’s tractor trailer crash is yet another example of the results of inaction on the part of the PA Department of Transportation in relation to oversized and overweight track traffic on Giant’s Despair and East Northampton Street (both of which are State Route 2007).” Chief Clark said. “We have sought for years, for PennDOT to take the appropriate steps, whatever they might determine those to be, to ensure that the restrictions on this state road are being adhered to.

“It is not only our municipality, but Laurel Run Borough and Bear Creek Township as well where residents are justifiably concerned for the safety of themselves and their families in relation to the willful disregard of the prohibition of truck traffic on Laurel Run Road coming in from State Route 115.”

Chief Clark said PennDOT’s response was to add additional restriction signage in multiple locations.

“But these are clearly being ignored,” the chief said. “The number of tractor trailer crashes on the Giant have increased significantly and have unfortunately resulted in drivers and passengers being seriously injured and even killed.”

Chief Clark said the operators of these truck continue to use “passenger car” level GPS to find the shortest routes to their destinations.”

“And they end up, as in this case going down extremely steep hills, turning onto small alley ways and dead end roads, and using the neighborhood side streets of Georgetown as a runaway truck ramp,” Chief Clark said.

“This is not acceptable.”

Clark added that manning the wheel of the enormous tractor trailers carries a huge responsibility on the part of the operator, and the drivers are failing in their obligations required by the possession of a commercial driver’s license.

He said his department has stepped up enforcement on East Northampton Street in the township, having issued citations to drivers in violation.

“However, where the problem needs to be most addressed, is at the top of the mountain,” Chief Clark said. “Steps must be taken to prohibit these 53-foot tractor trailers from ignoring the prohibition signs in order to take the ‘short cut’ down the mountain. None of these drivers are from the area — they do not know how dangerous the Giant actually is.”

Chief Clark said after houses in Georgetown being crushed, trucks flipping over, drivers and passengers being injured, property destroyed, utility poles severed and homes without power for hours, the township’s response to this severe problem is bounded by their lines of jurisdiction.

“We need PennDOT to step up to the call for action in order to avert the next tragedy.” Chief Clark said.

PennDOT responds

Jessica Ruddy. Community Relations Coordinator at PennDOT, issued a statement:

“There are numerous signs along State Route 2007 (Laurel Run Road) and State Route 2034 (Pine Run Road) informing drivers that trucks over 10-½ tons are prohibited. Disobeying the signs is an enforcement issue.”

“The Department has discussed with Laurel Run Borough the option of making State Route 2007 (East Northampton Street) one way uphill from a point below Giant’s Despair until the intersection with Pine Run Road.

“Laurel Run Borough officials were going to take that suggestion back to Council for discussion. The Department has not heard back from Laurel Run Borough on this option.

“Since this option would impact the Laurel Run Borough community, the Department would want the support of Laurel Run Borough and a request from them to study the one-way option before proceeding.”

Regarding the use of GPS for directions/alternate routes, Ruddy said this:

“There are numerous GPS software platforms that motorists may utilize. The Department will reach out to our statewide traffic management center and also report the problem to nine different GPS websites for mapping correction.

“Reporting a GPS issue to these websites can be done by any party via — www.gps.gov.

“The Department recommends that the municipality also reach out to the companies for mapping correction.”

Attempts to get comments from Laurel Run Borough Council President Shandra Kisailus were not successful.

Neighbor concerned

Chuck Revitt has lived on East Northampton Street all his life and he has been active in trying to stop the tractor trailers from using Giants Despair as an alternate route.

Revitt said since 2011, when a road widening project was done on Route 309, the large trucks have been using Giants Despair much more frequently.

“I’ve written letters and I’ve taken pictures of the trucks coming down the hill and the answer has always been ‘what can we do about it,’” Revitt said. “I’ve warned them about the probability of a tractor trailer coming down the hill like a wrecking ball. It happened again today.”

Revitt chairs the Wilkes-Barre Township Planning Board. He said there was a time when tractors trailers never came down the hill.

“Now an accident like this is happening almost monthly,” he said. “And fatalities have occurred.”

Revitt said he has suggested installing what he termed a “stop bar” that would prohibit trucks from getting through.

The driver of the truck was not identified and he was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Former Chief Smith said his mom was pretty upset about the incident. He said the garage contained a boat, camping trailers and gear and several other items.

Chief Clark said the crash is under investigation, but he was not able to tell what citations or charges the driver might face.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.