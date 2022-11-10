🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Authorities confirmed a pedestrian and her dog were killed Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on the Sans Souci Parkway.

Assistant Police Chief Eric Richardson and Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews were on scene and confirmed details to a reporter shortly after a white Jeep was towed away from the scene just near now-defunct Elegant Cleaners at 858 Sans Souci. The individual was walking their dog when both were struck.

According to a press release, the victim was a 56-year-old female who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has yet to be released. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.