WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted he intended to kill his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her at least three times inside a Wilkes-Barre Township hotel was sentenced to up to 22 years in state prison Wednesday.

Eric Osiel Santana, 24, of Carey Avenue, stood still as the video of the assault inside the Residence Inn and Suites was played for Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas during the emotional sentencing hearing.

“The video speaks for itself. He chases her; she’s running for her life,” Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hogans said.

As the video played, the woman collapsed into her parents’ arms.

Santana did not flinch.

Lupas sentenced Santana to eight-to-22 years in state prison on a charge of criminal attempt to commit homicide. He pled guilty to the charge Sept. 6.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop read a letter from the woman, describing how she suffered depression and anxiety but feeling better about herself in the days before the assault on Oct. 25, 2021.

“He changed my life forever,” the woman wrote.

She wrote Santana was not physically abusive toward her when they dated but realized he “emotionally abused me.” She explained Santana created fake social media accounts and stalked her after their relationship ended.

Wilkes-Barre Township police in court records say Santana showed up at the hotel where the woman worked. Santana entered the lobby where he brandished a knife and chased her inside the hotel, stabbing her as she attempted to escape, court records say.

A co-worker at the hotel helped the woman barricade herself in a locked room after she suffered stab wounds to her hand and back that lacerated her liver. She spent several days at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

She wrote she continues to have limited use of her middle finger, and has nightmares.

Santana’s attorney, Benjamin Stanton, sought a lesser sentence describing his client as being “driven” by getting a job when he was 16 to help his financially deprived family. Stanton said many of Santana’s family and friends wrote letters in his support, describing the assault as “so out of his character.”

“He accepted responsibility for this terrible act,” Stanton said in seeking a sentence of five to 10 years.

After reviewing the video of the assault, Stanton said the footage showed Santana did not attempt to escape, waited for police and stopped stabbing the woman on his own.

Hogans said the unsung hero was the woman’s co-worker who helped keep Santana from entering the locked room where she took refuge.

“The video clearly shows the defendant walking down the hallway and tried to get in the same room. This could easily have gone a different way,” Hogans said referring to the woman possibly being killed.