KINGSTON — The Wyoming Valley West School Board heard several concerns about fighting and discipline problems at both the High School and Middle School at the start of Wednesday’s monthly meeting, including from Plymouth Borough Mayor Frank Coughlin, who urged the board to hire another security officer or a School Resource Officer.

“It is really getting out of hand,” Coughlin said, recounting seeing as many as 15 to 20 students fighting shortly after getting off the bus. He added that the school “is relatively safe” and that he didn’t want to alarm anyone, but asked the board to find money and resources for a second SRO, adding that the borough is ready to help provide one. Two other parents talked of fighting at the Middle School.

School Board President Richard Kamus said the district is “actively looking into” hiring a second SRO, and predicted something could happen soon at the high school. He also said the solicitor is working some version of a “zero tolerance” policy that could be implemented in coming weeks at the Middle School, stressing the board is working hard on finding solutions to discipline problems.

The board also appointed Kevin Haile as high school assistant principal beginning Nov. 10 at a salary of $70,000. Superintendent Dave Tosh said a prior hire for the post did not work out and that the position has been vacant since around mid-September.

And the board hired Kimberly Walck as a consultant for two federally funded programs, at $15,000 for each program through June of 2023: The Title I program spending and the use of COVID-19 relief funds provided through the American Rescue Plan. Title I is a federal law that provides money and guidelines for support of low-income and at-risk children in schools; The ARP money is being used primarily for upgrades in heating, air conditioning and ventilation in the district’s older schools. Federal money from each source will pay the consulting fees.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement for a co-operative wrestling program with Holy Redeemer High School to comply with Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association rules.

• Added Hannah Gildea, Sarah Grega, Samantha Lavelle and Kelsey Novak to the substitute teacher list.

• Adjusted the salary of English/Language Arts Middle School Teacher Molly Ramsey to $46,500.

• Adjusted the start dates for physical science teacher Michael Gavlick to Oct. 14 of this year, the start date of Spanish teacher Lauren Coggins to Oct. 11, and the resignation date of special education teacher Alexandra Weidtman to Oct. 18 of this year.

• Accepted the resignation of cleaner Stephanie Marie Dupras.

• Appointed Quailin Gilroy as emotional support aid and Barbara Sims and Mileena Martin as cleaners, at $12 per hour each.

• Appointed Rebecca White as a science teacher.

• Accepted the retirement of pupil services secretary Patricia Resetar, and the resignation of head football coach Jack Baranski.

