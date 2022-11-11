🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — What Sam Troy couldn’t get in during the budget hearing at City Hall Thursday night, he brought up at the City Council meeting an hour later.

Troy signed in to offer the only public comment on the balanced $53.2 million budget Mayor George Brown proposed for 2023. With the additional time given to him by Council to speak, he asked for more and took up approximately half of the 15-minute hearing to call for cutting expenses further and finding additional revenue sources to help residents struggling with high prices and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget, which is $1.1 million less than this year’s, does not contain a property tax hike and the city will not take out a $3 million Tax Anticipation Note to cover operating expenses while waiting to collect tax revenues. It takes $1.5 million of the $37.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated by the federal government to help the city recover financially from the pandemic. It also contains a $10,000 raise for Brown as well as expected pay increases for unionized workers whose contracts are being negotiated. The firefighters union reached and ratified a new contract, Brown noted.

“People have been hurt by the crushing blow of the pandemic and inflation, a double whammy. And we deserve a break mayor, even though taxes have not risen, even though fees have not risen. We deserve for them to be cut back,” Troy told Council, which held the hearing to gather public input before deciding on whether to approve the budget by the end of the year.

Possible remedies offered by Troy included reducing the city’s 3% wage tax and a 1% discount in property taxes for people on fixed incomes and senior citizens. The city’s 141.33 millage hasn’t changed since Brown took office in 2019. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of a property assessed value. Wilkes-Barre uses its own assessment and stands alone as the only municipality in Luzerne County that does not use the county’s numbers.

“Just me let me say, the budget should be shrunk, expenses should be cut, in general, if not just for the average property owner and taxpayer, also for the hardworking people of this community who have put time and sweat, blood, sweat and tears into their jobs,” Troy said.

Brown responded his administration has distributed $7.1 million in ARP funds to do what Troy asked, from $300 stimulus checks to 8,400 income eligible residents, $1 million each to social service agencies and to attract new businesses to the city, plus $7,500 each in closing costs for home purchases and renovations.

As for his salary increase, Brown said began his four-year term by forgoing city provided health insurance and taking a pay cut to $60,000 from the $82,000 budgeted for the office.

Counting the pay raise and the $3,600 buyout for not taking health insurance next year, Brown calculated he would be saving the city $209,000 — and 68 cents — for his term.

“So if you think I’m sitting on my laurels, I’m working six days a week for you and every other citizen in this city. I work nights. I work weekends. So, if that’s sitting on my laurels, I’d like to see you sit on your laurels that much,” Brown challenged Troy.

Council Bill Barrett offered the only comments from Council on the budget, saying more than 90% of the budget is “untouchable” with non-discretionary spending. “You’ve got very little slack in there. So, there’s very few places that you can make cuts,” Barrett said. He supported Brown giving himself a raise, saying the mayor’s one of the hardest working employees and not the highest paid.

Returning to the Council meeting, Troy again addressed the budget. “This budget first of all, as I said there’s so much to it and at times it’s so complex that it really deserves, even if nobody comes another public hearing,” he said.

Council approved all items on the agenda:

• A $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services for technology systems including those that activate cameras in police vehicles and officers’ body-worn cameras when an officer’s weapon is drawn.

• A $500,000 COPS grant to hire four, full-time officers.

• A $743,200 contract with Troy Mechanical, Inc. of Moosic for mechanical renovations at the Intermodal Facility.

• A contract with Draintech, Inc. of Dallas for sewer and drain cleaning/unclogging effective Jan. 1, 2023. The contractor will be paid each time it responds to a service call.

• An agreement with Chuck’s Auction Services of Exeter to auction off city-owned vehicles and equipment no longer useful to the various departments. The proceeds will be deposited in the general fund budget.

• Donating to Ukraine 40 portable analog radios and 25 portable charges no longer usable with the switch by county 911 to a digital dispatch system.

