🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of The Chamber Annual Dinner, presented by Mohegan Pennsylvania, will be held on Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Mohegan Pennsylvania (formerly Mohegan Sun Pocono) in Plains Township.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, the Chamber’s President & CEO, said this event features highlights of what’s new at the Chamber and in our area.

“This event marks the pinnacle of our year,” Griffin-Boylan said. “It’s where we highlight the great work being done in our community and the work of our Board and the Chamber team.”

Griffin-Boylan said the event is open to anyone in the public to come out and celebrate the Chamber’s honorees and also connect with members of our community and students and affiliated businesses. large and small, plus nonprofits.

“Really, it will celebrate everyone working together to make a positive impact on our region,” Griffin-Boylan said. “The dinner provides outstanding networking and marketing opportunities, and is an occasion for the Chamber to recognize the amazing businesses and individuals that strive every day to move our region forward and create impactful change.”

This year, the Annual Dinner celebrates seven community organization award recipients, one outstanding individual, and six local businesses that are celebrating historic anniversaries. The theme is “Charting the Course: Celebrating Community & Catalytic Change.”

The 2022 honorees include:

• Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Community Bank, and presented to Lissa Bryan-Smith

This award recognizes an individual who has made a lasting contribution to our region through their years of leadership, inspiration, and positive influence in the business community and to our community at large.

• Legacy Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Erwine Home Health and Hospice, Inc., and presented to Tobyhanna Army Depot.

This annual award for excellence in business is given to an organization with a history of successful business, leadership, marketing, customer satisfaction, and community involvement and is a legacy business in the Greater Wyoming Valley.

• Charitable Organization of the Year, sponsored by Sordoni Construction Services, Inc., and presented to Brighter Journeys

This award recognizes and honors local nonprofits that have improved the welfare of the Greater Wyoming Valley community.

• Emerging Business of the Year Award, sponsored by PNC Bank, and presented to Coal Creative

This annual award for excellence in business is given to an organization with a history of successful business, leadership, marketing, customer satisfaction, and community involvement, and is a growing business in the Greater Wyoming Valley.

• Diversity Champion Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and presented to Benco Dental.

This award is presented to an honoree that demonstrates support for diversity within their workforce through company goals and efforts to recruit, retain, and nurture a culturally diverse workforce or community.

• Pride of Place Awards, sponsored by Geisinger, and presented to McCarthy Tire Service and Community Bank.

The 2022 Pride of Place Awards recognize and honor businesses, industries, and organizations that have improved the physical environment of the Greater Wyoming Valley area.

• Healthy Workplace of the Year Award, sponsored by Geisinger, and presented to Borton-Lawson

This award is presented to a business that has promoted health and wellness in the workplace.

We will also be doing a special anniversary recognition for the following local businesses that are celebrating historic anniversaries, including:

• Chacko’s Family Bowling Center (celebrating 50 years).

• Gallery Of Sound (celebrating 50 years).

• Luzerne County Transportation Authority (celebrating 50 years).

• Penn’s Northeast (celebrating 20 years).

• Susquehanna Brewing Company (celebrating 10 years).

• Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital (celebrating 150 years).

For more information, visit https://business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/events/calendar or contact Michaela Benczkowski at 570-408-1721.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.