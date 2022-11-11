🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Nearly three dozen employees walked out of work at the a2b Fulfillment center on Tradeport Road Thursday afternoon, alleging months of bullying that included derogatory ethnic references.

All of those who walked out are Hispanic. The two staffers they accused of bullying are white, and openly referred to workers as “these Hispanics,” according to two employees who spoke with the Times Leader.

Those employees are a woman, who declined to be identified, and a man who asked to be identified only as “Jason.”

Jason and the woman told a reporter they believed Ayal Latz, a2b owner, president and founder, was unaware of the situation and that executives were attempting to keep the alleged abuse from him.

Latz responded to a reporter’s phone call at 4:14 p.m., saying he had just been made aware of what was going on and is “assessing the situation.”

“It was a walkout, but they’ve (employees) been complaining about it since March of this year and nothing has happened,” the woman said of Thursday’s action by the workers.

Jason and the woman spoke of one former employee who they say was verbally berated and quit on the spot in tears.

The woman said she had given her four weeks notice and was asked to leave the building immediately, despite telling management she has a five-year-old daughter and needed to maintain her employment for the duration of her notice. She said the walkout took place after other workers learned she was being removed from the building.

Another woman who had remained inside later emerged in tears to tell the people in the parking lot that those still in the building were celebrating that “everybody’s gone.”