Wyoming Area holds Veterans Day program

🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area School District honored veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11 by presenting them with a Thanksgiving-style lunch followed by a program in front of the Secondary Center student body.

Jerry Stofko, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, applauds during a luncheon speech by state Sen. Lisa Baker. Stofko also serves as a Wyoming Area School director.

Greater Wyoming Area veterans marched into the Secondary Center gymnasium to patriotic music as well as a standing ovation by the student body on Thursday.

AMVETS Post 189 served as color guard to Post the Colors at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center Veterans Day program.

EXETER — The annual Veterans Day program returned to Wyoming Area School District on Thursday after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

Approximately 90 veterans attended the event, which included a traditional Thanksgiving-style lunch followedby a program with featured speaker Navy LTJG Jason M. Rynkiewicz, a 2008 Wyoming Area graduate.

Prior to lunch, Veterans and students attended the auditorium for the one-man play entitled, “The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli.”

The Wyoming Area chorus and band played and sang patriotic tunes, and Abby Butler gave an a capella performance of the military version of “Hallelujah.”

Journalism students interviewed and video recorded the Veterans before the meal, and the Dupont AMVETS 189 Honor Guard posted colors.

Faculty members Maureen Pikas, along with aid of Carmella Magyar, were moderators. Also assisting with the luncheon were History Club and Key Club members.