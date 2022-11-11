🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Wyoming County died as a result of a vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Wednesday.

State police at Wilkes-Barre reported Geraldine S. Sharp, 79, of Nicholson, died at the scene.

Sharp, operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling south and abruptly left the lane of travel striking a rock embankment near mile markers 172.3 and 172.2 at about 11:40 a.m., state police reported.

The vehicle spun and came to rest about 10 feet from where it struck the embankment.

State police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

— Ed Lewis