PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Wyoming County died as a result of a vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Wednesday.
State police at Wilkes-Barre reported Geraldine S. Sharp, 79, of Nicholson, died at the scene.
Sharp, operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling south and abruptly left the lane of travel striking a rock embankment near mile markers 172.3 and 172.2 at about 11:40 a.m., state police reported.
The vehicle spun and came to rest about 10 feet from where it struck the embankment.
State police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
— Ed Lewis