Teddy Habeeb lost teeth due to crash in Iraq

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — For a while Teddy Habeeb will have to watch what he says.

And for good reason too.

After suffering with ill-fitting dentures for nearly two decades, the retired U.S. Army staff sergeant was fitted on Veterans Day with a temporary set to get him used to the feel of his permanent surgical implants courtesy of the local Affordable Dentures & Implants practice.

General Manager of the practice Melissa Sanchez, a Navy veteran, nominated Habeeb for the dentures through the “Gift of a Smile” program and Friday instructed him on how to put words in his mouth, so to speak.

“You’ll get used to them. I recommend reading out loud in front of a mirror and watching yourself speak,” Sanchez told Habeeb after she fitted his dentures. “Your tongue is not going to know what to do for a little bit. So if you read out loud in front of a mirror you’ll adjust quicker to them.”

Smiling into the mirror held in front of him by Sanchez Habeeb was astonished.

“First time in 15 years I have bottom teeth,” said Habeeb, 52, of Carbondale.

While on a four-day pass to Qatar from Iraq where he was stationed, Habeeb crashed Thanksgiving day 2004 riding a quad, knocking out 19 teeth and requiring surgery. “The military gave me dentures but the bottoms never fit right, so I just never wore them,” he said. He retired in 2016 after serving 28 years in the Army and National Guard.

Habeeb almost passed on the life changing gift and credited his wife Tammy with pointing him in the direction of the practice located in Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace.

“She always said she wanted me to have a smile. She’s like, ‘Let’s come down here and try it out.’ And I was actually going to cancel the appointment because there’s no way I can afford this kind of stuff,” Habeeb said.

The dental care cost approximately $10,000, but the practice is providing it free of charge to Habeeb to thank him for his service. Nationwide, approximately 20 practices are participating in the program that was started in 2019.

The dentures came at a time when he and his wife could use some help. They married in February and returned in March from their honeymoon to learn she was diagnosed with stage 4 brain and lung cancer. Habeeb said the most recent scans bode well. “Everything, thank God, is diminishing,” he said.

Habeeb said he was unaware of the program until Sanchez told him about it and mentioned she might nominate him for it.

With him on the receiving end this time, Habeeb felt out of place. “I’m not a publicity guy. I didn’t do the military to be thanked,” he said. He enjoyed what he did and was proud to serve. “The reason I stayed in as long as I did is because I really enjoyed taking care of my troops,” he said.

Habeeb also looked forward to enjoying foods he hasn’t eaten in years.

“Once they come in permanent, watch out corn on the cob, watch out candy apples, I’m coming. I haven’t had anything like that in almost two decades,” Habeeb said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.