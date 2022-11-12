Store is No. 1 ranked teen resale franchise, according to Entrepreneur Magazine

Plato’s Closet at 3320 Wilkes-Barre Township Commons is open for business and offering deals over the weekend just in time for holiday shopping.

Keira Nilson of Lehman, assists a customer at Plato’s Closet. Nilson noted that this is her first job. ‘I’m really enjoying it. It’s easy and fun and we’re always having a good time,’ she said.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A popular clothing resale franchise recently opened its doors in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons, and they’re offering some serious deals to kick off business just in time for the holidays.

Up until Thursday, Nov. 10, the closest Plato’s Closet was in Dickson City, but with the new store at 3320 Wilkes-Barre Township Commons, the No. 1 ranked teen resale franchise, as stated by Entrepreneur Magazine, is now closer than ever.

“We’re brand new to the community (in Wilkes-Barre),” District Manager Kellen Simmons said, “so first and foremost, we certainly appreciate everybody. They’ve been incredibly welcoming to us. … It’s been crazy out there the first couple of days.”

The store was packed with customers as he made that comment, certainly a testament to the community’s anticipation.

“We started with an empty store two months ago and this great community response managed to fill this up in what? Six to eight weeks? It was crazy,” Simmons added.

The premise is simple: bring in gently used brand-name clothing and accessories to be evaluated by the store’s employees and receive a cash offer on the spot. That money can then be used in the store, which is completely stocked with gently used merchandise or kept for savings … or other spending.

Amanda Simmons, events coordinator for Plato’s Closet, spoke to some of the deals lined up for the weekend as the Grand Opening Celebration continues.

“So, (Saturday) we (had) our Designer Handbag event and some giveaways. We’re giving away an Ulta Beauty gift card, a Lulu (Lululemon) gift card, a designer handbag and Air Pods, which is pretty cool. On Sunday, we are releasing our Patagonia and North Face which is pretty awesome as well, and then we’re doing double points all day long, which a lot of our customers in our other locations get really excited for our rewards program,” she said.

To sign up for Plato’s Closet rewards, simply visit the website at www.platoscloset.com and click on the “Get Rewarded” button, then fill in the required info and click “sign up online” or simply text PC80805 to 578-277. Current hours are listed as Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.