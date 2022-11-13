Susquehanna Brewing Co. hosts another successful AleJam, ‘snow’ included

At sundown, Saturday’s AleJam party moved inside for those 21 and older, to enjoy the music of several bands and enjoy a variety of quality beers.

PITTSTON — Snowboarders showed off their skills on Saturday at AleJam, an event made possible by a partnership between Kraken Boardsports and the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

“It’s a celebration of snowboarding, beer, music and food,” said Kraken co-owner Dan Lykens. “We’ve been holding it here since 2019.”

Between 10 and 20 tons of “snow” is collected from local skating rinks, and dumped in the SBC parking lot. Owners of several rinks provided shavings left after their Zambonis groomed the ice.

“So, we do have snow,” Lykens said.

Kraken Boardsports provided equipment, including rails and boxes, that snowboarders used for a variety of jumps and slides.

The event, in its fourth year, brought residents of all ages out to the brewing company — some to participate as snowboarders and some to simply sit with a beer and a snack and watch.

The festival kicked off the winter season, Lykens said. At sundown, the party moved inside for those 21 and older, to enjoy the music of several bands and enjoy a variety of quality beers. Kraken co-owner Mike Grobinski said organizers were undeterred by unseasonably high temperatures.

“We would rather have seen 40 degrees rather than 60 degrees,” he said. “But, we’re making it work.”

This year the setup was a bit less challenging, Grobinski and Lykens said, so that participants of a variety of skill levels could participate.

Nick Frey, of Bucks County, travelled nearly two years to attend the event. “I’ve been to local ski slopes, but never to AleJam,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Lykens said the warmer temperatures translated to a good turnout and that the event was well attended throughout the day.

Carissa Cohen came out to the activity with a group of friends and family, which included six youngsters. She said parents appreciated the chance to get outside with their children, who were fascinated by the snowboarders.

Among the youngest of those attending was two-week-old Sebastian Shegda.

“It’s his very first time out,” said his mom Gina Shegda as she snuggled him in a baby carrier.