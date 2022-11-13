🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society this week will honor George Albert for outstanding historic preservation work and re-adapted use of Wilkes-Barre’s last remaining train station as the new home of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Originally built in 1868 for the Lehigh and Susquehanna Railroad and later leased by the Central Railroad of New Jersey, the Victorian Italianate style train station closed in 1972 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Its design is attributed to the Philadelphia architecture firm of Sidney and Merry.

“It’s important to recognize the progress of preservation in Wilkes-Barre and to encourage even more historic preservation work,” Tony Brooks, director and curator of the society said.

The Society will also celebrate the 250th Anniversary of First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre. Founded in 1772, the congregation is the oldest institution in the City of Wilkes-Barre. Its current building’s cornerstone was laid in 1886 and designed by New York architect J. Cleaveland Cady, who also was a founder of the American Institute of Architects.

The event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5-7 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and a presentation starting at 6:15 p.m. at Gather Community Space, 97 South Franklin St.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be reserved by calling 570-793-3631. Tickets that include patron membership are $100; $500 tickets include sponsor status; and $1,000 ticket holders are presenting sponsors. Tickets are also available at the door.