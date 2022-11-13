🔊 Listen to this

Fork Over Love has announced November dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as Door Dash meal delivery dates.

Ten small, locally owned restaurants will be supported with 900 holiday meals purchased and distributed throughout Luzerne County on Nov. 22 through a combination of drive through/walk up and Door Dash deliveries.

For those unable to drive or walk to a distribution due to transportation or health issues, registration for the Nov. 22 delivery will open one week prior on Tuesday, Nov. 15. To be notified when online registration opens, sign up with your email to receive news and updates at forkoverlove.org. You can subscribe to emails in the green section near the bottom of the home page. Please do not sign up for delivery unless you are truly in need.

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that feeds our neighbors like family by purchasing chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributing those meals at locations throughout the community for free. Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.

To learn more about upcoming events, you can subscribe to the email newsletter at forkoverlove.org.

Upcoming meal distributions

• Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5 p.m.

Lake Lehman High School, 1128 Old Rte 115, Lehman

This meal distribution is sponsored by Back Mountain Chamber & Eye Care Specialists

• Tuesday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m.

Please note there are 2 different locations for the holiday meal distribution

Locations:

– Hanover Area High School, 1600 Sans Souci Pkwy., Hanover Twp.

This meal distribution is sponsored by Discover NEPA

– Pittston Area High School, 5 Stout St., Yatesville

This meal distribution is sponsored by the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund

Meals at the sites above will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Please do not arrive early. Food distribution will not begin until the start time listed. You may drive or walk up to receive food, unless otherwise noted.

For more information or to donate to help provide meals for your community and support local restaurants, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.