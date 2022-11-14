Plenty of ways to find that Thanksgiving dinner centerpiece for a bargain

Reporters Mary Therese Biebel from the Times Leader and Emily Allegrucci from WBRE-TV head out to talk to holiday food shoppers about Thanksgiving bargains.

Gary Schiel put together a display of many of the items shoppers might want to take home to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, from stuffing mix to cranberry sauce.

Patricia Lee of Dunmore speaks to a news team while shopping at Gerrity’s/The Fresh Grocer on Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

Thinking about the joys of Thanksgiving, Jaime Lauver, a spokeswoman for Weis Markets, said ‘Put turkey, mashed potatoes and candied yams on my plate, and I’ll be happy.”

So, how can use save money on your food bill this Thanksgiving?

The big ticket item on your shopping list could well be a turkey, and if you paid full price of, let’s say $2.29 for an 18-pound Butterball, that would be $41.22.

But if you participate in a rewards program at a local grocery, chances are you can pay $17.83 for that 18-pound Butterball, or perhaps $7.80 for the store’s brand of a turkey of similar size.

You might even get your bird for free, at some stores, if you’ve been racking up points over the past few weeks, for each dollar you’ve spent on your grocery bill.

Of course, not everyone wants a conventional frozen turkey.

Recognizing that, Weis Markets offers similar rewards deals on fresh turkey, kosher turkey, antibiotic-free turkey, lasagna, salmon and Tofurky, which is made from plant protein.

A team of reporters from WBRE-TV and the Times Leader visited three area stores last week to talk about shopping for Thanksgiving.

As we chatted with customers and store officials at Schiels in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, Weis Market on Route 309 in Mountain Top, and Gerrity’s/The Fresh Grocer on Keyser Avenue in Scranton, people shared ideas for stretching your holiday food dollar.

Schiels customer Jo Anne Dahms of Dupont, for one, visits many stores looking for the best deals, especially on produce.

In addition to shopping at Schiels, she said, “I’ll go to Malacari’s, to Shop-Rite, to Price Chopper.”

“I know not everyone has time to do that,” she said, almost apologetically.

Perhaps because she shops at so many places, she doesn’t expect to have enough rewards points at any one store to get a deal on a turkey.

But she does intend to buy a turkey, and she plans to get some goodness out of every ounce.

“I always make soup out of the turkey carcass,” she said.

Now, what goes into a good turkey soup?

Onions, of course. Carrots and celery, quite likely.

Those three vegetables happen to be what Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s/The Fresh Grocer, said he always stuffs in and around the turkey he cooks on Thanksgiving.

He doesn’t put bread stuffing inside the bird; in fact he recommends against doing that and instead cooking stuffing separately. “Then I put turkey broth on it and it turns out great,” he said.

But he does put onions, celery and carrots into and around the bird in the roasting pan. Then, after the turkey is cooked, those roasted vegetables will lend their flavor to a great-tasting home-made gravy.

Making your own gravy, by adding water and a little flour to the pan drippings, could also be a cost savings over purchasing jars of pre-made gravy. Remember to skim off as much of the fat as possible from your water/drippings mixture, to avoid having a greasy gravy.

Officials at all three stores we visited said they are trying their best to keep prices low.

“There are savings on over 9,000 items in the store,” public relations spokesperson Jaime Lauver said at Weis Markets, adding that shoppers can use “click-on” coupons electronically when they are at the check-out.

Gary Schiel at Schiels’ Market on George Avenue, and Fasula at Gerrity’s/The Fresh Grocer, both said their families have lived in the community for generations, and they want to make sure other local families — their neighbors — can find good food at fair prices at their stores.

But sometimes, supply issues increase prices in ways they can’t control.

Shopper Patricia Lee of Dunmore said she has noticed an increase in prices and in trying to be a smart shopper. She recently bought bacon because it was on special that week at Gerrity’s, and said it was “a rare treat.” If it hadn’t been such a bargain, she wouldn’t have purchased it.

As for Thanksgiving Dinner, which she expects to share with 10 to 12 people, including the two children she and her sister adopted together, “we’re going to cut back a little.”

She’s thinking of serving lasagna alongside turkey breast, instead of a huge whole turkey.

As pastor of a church in Mt. Cobb, Lee also is concerned with arranging a church dinner for people who otherwise would observe the holiday alone, and trying to put together Thanksgiving baskets for people in need.

“We’re going to have to cut back what we offer,” she said.