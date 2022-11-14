🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two men pleaded guilty Monday in Luzerne County Court to child pornography charges.

Joseph Henry Dale, 26, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested earlier this year after members of multiple law enforcement agencies along with Spike, a dog trained to detect electronic devices, served a search warrant at his West River Street apartment.

Dale was charged with 200 counts of child pornography as well as multiple counts of dissemination of children engaged in sex acts and . He has been held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail since his arrest in January.

Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. ordered Dale to remain in custody and set his sentencing for Feb. 23 of next year.

Investigators also used Spike in the search of the Stark Street, Pittston residence of Paul Andrew Schell in June. Schell, 36, was charged with 75 counts of possession of child pornography and 25 counts of dissemination of images or videos of children involved in sex acts. He has been held at the county prison for lack of $150,000 bail.

Sklarosky also set Dale’s sentencing for Feb. 23.