PLAINS TWP. — Police on Monday charged two men from New Jersey with stealing used cooking oil from the Burger King fast food restaurant on North River Street.

George Ramey Jr., 44, of Newark, and Terrence Antoine, 28 of Bloomfield, were arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking and possession of instruments of crime. They were unable to post $10,000 bail each and were committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Plains Township Police said officers responded to the restaurant at approximately 1:30 p.m. for the report of two men removing the cooking oil and driving off in a black van after they were confronted. Officers located the van on state Route 115 and Ramey and Antoine were taken into custody.

— Jerry Lynott