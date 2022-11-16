Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner

The team at Coal Creative, the evening’s Emerging Business of the Year recipients, got creative at the photo booth prior to the evening’s awards ceremony.

Wyoming Valley businesses celebrating milestones shown in the photo are representatives from Chacko’s Family Bowling (50 years), Gallery of Sound (50 years), Luzerne County Transportation Authority (50 years), Penn’s Northeast (20 years), Susquehanna Brewing Co. (10 years), and Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital (150 years).

Representatives from Tobyhanna Army Depot were on hand to recieve the Legacy Business of the Year. Left to right: Paul Borosky, Danielle Weinschenk, Rob Lantka, Will Ramey, Kristyn Smith, Mary Erwine (presenter), Meghan Flanagan (Chamber).

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Lissa Bryan-Smith said she was very humbled by the award that left her speechless upon learning she was this year’s award winner.

Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Lindsay Griffin-Boylan opened up the evening during the Chamber’s Annual Dinner Tuesday night at Mohegan Pennsylvania. Everal Eaton, Chamber senior director of operations, stands behind.

PLAINS TWP. — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated some of the area’s top businesses — and one hardworking individual — during the Chamber’s annual dinner at Mohegan Pennsylvania Tuesday evening.

According to the Chamber’s President & CEO Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, the event’s recipients embodied the evening’s theme, “Charting the Course: Celebrating Community and Catalytic Change.”

“This is our (Chamber) biggest event of the year and it’s really celebrating all that we’ve accomplished,” Griffin-Boylan said. “We are celebrating not just our team, but the community and we are highlighting our honorees tonight. Tonight is about all what we’ve been reimaging what the future of the Valley will be. It’s a big night for us, because it’s not just celebrating what our Chamber has done but what the community has done as a whole.”

The inclement weather did not deter the 400 members and guests who attended the event to celebrate and honor local businesses.

This year, the Annual Dinner celebrated seven community organization award recipients, one outstanding individual, and six local businesses that are celebrating historic anniversaries.

Coal Creative, a full-service marketing agency specializing in social media, strategy, design, video, web design and events, was named the Emerging Business of the Year.

Coal Creative President and CEO Holly Pilcavage said it has taken several years to reach this point in the company’s history.

“It’s absolutely an honor,” Pilcavage said on receiving the award. “It’s mostly, for my team, to see all the hard work they are doing day-in and day-out actually matters and makes an impact in the region we call home. It’s funny to beselected an emerging business because we’ve been doing this for many, many years.”

Pilcavage said the 12 employees that make up Coal Creative will be celebrating the their eighth birthday in 2023, but admits the business didn’t take off until the last six years, and it’s been over the last three years when the company became established.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Lissa Byran-Smith, a longtime worker in the medical profession, who has been a strong and fierce advocate for the City of Wilkes-Barre and the Wyoming Valley.

“I’m overwhelmed and if you know me, I’m never silent, but when I was notified, I was speechless,” Bryan-Smith said. “The word lifetime scares me. There’s so many people in this Valley that do so much that can have this award, so I’m honored to have it.”

Bryan-Smith, at the age of 69 just retired from her position as a hospital administrator at Geisinger, is far from being done with her career of volunteerism and fundraising.

“I never thought I would get this award,” Bryan-Smith said, believing she has much more work to do.

Other 2022 honorees include:

• Legacy Business of the Year Award – Tobyhanna Army Depot.

• Charitable Organization of the Year – Brighter Journeys

• Diversity Champion Business of the Year Award – Benco Dental

• Pride of Place Awards – McCarthy Tire Service and Community Bank

• Healthy Workplace of the Year Award – Borton-Lawson.

Local businesses also were honored for celebrating milestone anniversaries. They are:

• Chacko’s Family Bowling Center (50 years)

• Gallery Of Sound (50 years)

• Luzerne County Transportation Authority (50 years)

• Penn’s Northeast (20 years)

• Susquehanna Brewing Company (10 years)

• Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital (150 years).