WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Christmas parade and tree lighting will take place Saturday afternoon downtown.

The parade will start at 3 p.m. and South Main and South streets and proceed toward Public Square, passing the F.M. Kirby Center and reviewing stand onto the end at the intersection of North Main and Union streets.

The tree lighting on Public Square will take place immediately after the parade. This year’s tree, a 30-year-old, 22-foot concolor fir, was donated by Building Blocks Learning Center and comes from Helen & Ed’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen. The Salvation Army and the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club will provide provide free hot chocolate at the tree lighting.

Motorists are advised of street closings downtown parade day. Also, there will be no parking along the parade route and parking meters will be bagged, after 2 p.m. Friday. Vehicles will be ticketed and towed, beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Parade participants and spectators are advised to use public parking facilities. Unauthorized vehicles parked in private lots will be towed.

The following streets will be closed Saturday from 1:30 p.m. and reopened either at 5 p.m. or after the parade passes:

• South Main Street from Public Square to Dana Street

• Sullivan Street at South Main Street

• Academy Street between South Franklin and South Main streets

• Hazle Street between South Main Street and South Pennsylvania Boulevard

• Ross Street between South Franklin Street and South Pennsylvania Boulevard

• South Street from South Franklin to South Washington streets

• Northampton Street from South Franklin to South Washington streets

• Market Street from South Franklin to South Washington streets

• Public Square between Market and Main streets

• North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street.