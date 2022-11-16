Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The cause of motor vehicle collision Wednesday that left one vehicle resting on the roof of a home on State Route 307 in Tunkhannock is under investigation, according to Tunkhannock Township Police.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page:
Police were dispatched at 11:34 a.m. to the 200 block of State Route 302 for the report of a motor vehicle collision.
One person was involved in the collision. Excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.