The cause of motor vehicle collision Wednesday that left one vehicle resting on the roof of a home on State Route 307 in Tunkhannock is under investigation, according to Tunkhannock Township Police.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page:

Police were dispatched at 11:34 a.m. to the 200 block of State Route 302 for the report of a motor vehicle collision.

One person was involved in the collision. Excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.