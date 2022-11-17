🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — An intoxicated patron ordered to leave a private club Tuesday night fought with officers who responded to the stop him from reentering, police said.

Police said Gerald Johnson II, 50, of Garman Street, Hanover Township, faces multiple counts of simple assault and resisting arrests as well as disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and harassment. Johnson was held overnight in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. He was arraigned Tuesday in county Central Court and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

The complaint filed by police said: Officers responded to a call at 8:48 p.m. to the AMVETS Post 59 on Fellows Avenue for a extremely intoxicated male, identified as Johnson, trying to fight everyone.

When an officer arrived he saw people trying to stop Johnson from reentering the bar through a side door. Johnson refused the officer’s direction to let go of the railing and continued his efforts to reenter the bar. The officer called for backup as Johnson resisted attempts to get him under control.

Another officer arrived and drew his taser, pressing it into Johnson’s side. But Johnson maintained his grip on the front of one of the officer’s pants and the officer with the taser did not deploy because of how close they were to each other.

The officer broke Johnson’s grip and with the help of the other officer was able to subdue Johnson and take him into custody. Johnson resisted the officers’ attempts to place him in a patrol vehicle and headbutted an officer as he was opening a door to the vehicle. The officers eventually placed him in the vehicle.

Patrons officers spoke to said the bar had a large crowd for bingo night. They said Johnson was intoxicated and became irate when told to leave, but refused and grabbed one person by the throat when several people tried to escort him out.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.