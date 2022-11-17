Nick Toma, co-anchor, stands behind over 400 new and gently used coats collected for WBRE’s first annual ‘Coats for Kids’ drive. As of Wednesday evening, the station had collected over 700 coats. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Nick Toma, co-anchor, stands behind over 400 new and gently used coats collected for WBRE’s first annual ‘Coats for Kids’ drive. As of Wednesday evening, the station had collected over 700 coats.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

<p>Becky Stitzer, WBRE/WYOU creative services director, holds three of the 46 hats donated by a woman who hand made each hat for the ‘Coats for Kids’ drive.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Becky Stitzer, WBRE/WYOU creative services director, holds three of the 46 hats donated by a woman who hand made each hat for the ‘Coats for Kids’ drive.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News held their first “Coats for Kids” drive from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. When we visited Wednesday evening prior to 8 p.m., the station already had collected over 700 coats from three locations — Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, and Stroudsburg — as well as 46 hats handmade by one donor. Cintas will take all worn coats to be cleaned before distribution.

For more information on the program, visit www.pahomepage.com/coats-for-kids.

