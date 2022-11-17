🔊 Listen to this

Becky Stitzer, WBRE/WYOU creative services director, holds three of the 46 hats donated by a woman who hand made each hat for the ‘Coats for Kids’ drive.

WILKES-BARRE — Our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News held their first “Coats for Kids” drive from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. When we visited Wednesday evening prior to 8 p.m., the station already had collected over 700 coats from three locations — Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, and Stroudsburg — as well as 46 hats handmade by one donor. Cintas will take all worn coats to be cleaned before distribution.

