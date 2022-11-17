Event recognizes developer’s role in preserving historic railroad depot

Tony Brooks, director and curator of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, spoke on the importance of building preservation in the City of Wilkes-Barre, prior to introducing the guest of honor, George Albert, who was being honored for his roll in preserving the train station, home of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In addition to George Albert being honored by the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre’s 250th Anniversary was noted. Representing the church is Garfield Jones, an elder at the church. Jones is holding up a copy of a booklet about a Geneva Bible of 1599 that was recently displayed at the church by two members of the congregation. Everyone in attendance was welcomed to take a free copy of the booklet.

Matthew Malani, left, Colleen Logan, center, and David Yonki were on hand at the Gathering Community Space, Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, to honor George Albert and to note the 250th Anniversary of the Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre.

George Albert chats with Christine Jensen prior to Albert being honored by the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society.

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society on Wednesday honored developer George Albert for his contribution to preserving Wilkes-Barre’s last remaining train station as the new home of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The 154-year-old structure was close to being condemned when George Albert stepped in as far back as 2015.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of effort by not only myself but a lot people in the community to make it happen,” Albert said. “We started the construction back in 2021 and wrapped it up early this year and it was a joint effort by myself, the City of Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County to re-craft and renovate this building.”

Albert, the owner of Market Square Properties Development, admitted the building was barely savable with the floors being rotted out, holes in ceilings and roof, the old brick had shown wear and deterioration.

The $1.6 million project was a labor of love for Albert.

“I’m absolutely satisfied with the building and it was great to relive a lot of the old memories,” Albert added, recalling when the facility was one of the top entertainment stops in the city as a nightclub.

Built in 1868 for the Lehigh and Susquehanna Railroad and later leased by the Central Railroad of New Jersey, the Victorian Italianate style train station closed in 1972 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Its design is attributed to the Philadelphia architecture firm of Sidney and Merry.

Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Alan K. Stout was on hand for the celebration honoring Albert.

“Our job is to market the attractions of Luzerne County, but it didn’t take long after we moved in to the train station to realize that we are now an attraction in Luzerne County,” Stout said. “People come to see the building — like train enthusiasts — to take a picture inside.”

Stout was first to point out that the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau does not own the train station, but is just an occupant.

He also noted many people stop by to reminisce when the station was one of the top entertainment establishments in the City of Wilkes-Barre.

“A large percentage of people that come in will talk about the band they saw there, the good times they had, or will tell us they met their wife there and even stand at the exact same spot they met their spouse,” Stout added. “There are so many reasons why was important to restore the building. I’m proud to be here tonight and celebrate George’s accomplishment.”

The Society also celebrated the 250th Anniversary of First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre. Founded in 1772, the congregation is the oldest institution in the city.

Its current building’s cornerstone was laid in 1886 and designed by New York architect J. Cleaveland Cady, who also was a founder of the American Institute of Architects. Church Elder Garfield Jones represented the church.