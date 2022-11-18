🔊 Listen to this

The family of a clerk shot and killed in a robbery two years ago filed suit, alleging he was put in danger because the illegal video slot machines in the Hazleton convenience store where he worked attracted violent and criminal activity.

Ashokkumar Patel had been on the job for less than a week at Craig’s Food Mart on West Broad Street when he was forced into a closet and shot in the head the night of Dec. 12, 2020. Before dying Patel, 50, was able to crawl to the counter and call 911.

The suit said the accused killer, Jafet Rodriguez, had lost a significant amount of money on the machines that day and returned to the store after being threatened by a drug dealer over a debt. Rodriguez took at least $7,000 in cash from the store, the suit said.

Since his arrest in January 2021 Rodriguez, 42, has been held without bail in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility charges of homicide, robbery, burglary and theft. His trial has been scheduled for April 24, 2023 in county court.

The pending civil suit was filed Tuesday in Philadelphia County where many of the more than 25 defendants, including Sunoco LP and manufacturers of the video slot machines, do business.

Attempts to reach Chandrakant Patel of Mountain Top, the president of Shree Umiya of Hazleton, LLC, the business located at West Broad Street, were unsuccessful Thursday.

Attorney Robert Zimmerman, a member of the Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C. firm in Philadelphia representing the family of Ashokkumar Patel, said he believed the suit was the first of its kind.

“I don’t think it will be the last of its kind,” Zimmerman added.

The suit was filed seeking compensation and damages in excess of $50,000 for the family on claims including negligence, wrongful death and strict product liability. But it also aims “to make sure that people realize what this danger is doing to the community,” Zimmerman said. Patrons of stores that have illegal video slot machines could be risk as well, he said.

“For too long these so called ‘games of skill’ gambling machines have been allowed to insidiously rake in untaxed gambling revenue at the expense of vulnerable persons across Pennsylvania,” the suit said.

The suit said the video slot machines,commonly known as skill games, are not licensed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and are illegal under state law. They are located in stores or businesses that lack the security measures found in licensed casinos.

The suit alleged the gambling machines create “soft targets” with large amounts of cash to be paid out to players by store employees. The suit listed reports throughout the state where armed robberies and violent acts occurred and noted that in 2020 the Hazleton store where the fatal shooting took place was robbed by a man threatening to have a gun.

“Quite simply, where these ‘skill games’ machines go, violent crime follows,” the suit said and listed the events that preceded the fatal shooting to support the claim.

The suit said Rodriguez previously played the machines and came into the store that night intending to steal money he knew was kept on hand to redeem vouchers issued to players of the machines.

The suit said the defendants did not have a safety plan in place and failed to address the risk of danger illegal gambling posed to innocent people inside the store, including Ashokkumar Patel, who is survived by a wife, two daughters and a son.

