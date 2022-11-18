🔊 Listen to this

LARKSVILLE — State police Friday said a couple was charged in connection with the death of their 16-day-old daughter last year.

Jennifer Travinski, 45, faces third-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and drug charges in connection with the death of Arya Travinski on Nov. 28, 2021.

Gary Travinski Jr., 40, faces endangering the welfare of children and drug charges.

State police, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the office’s Special Victims Unit investigated the case.

