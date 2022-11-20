Christmas spirit arrives in WB as parade, tree-lighting kick off holiday season

The Times Leader Media Group’s publisher Kerry Miscavage, left, and advertising manager Diane McGee, carry the company’s banner during the Wilkes-Barre Santa Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Times Leader Media Group mascot, TL the Bear, was long for the ride during the 2022 Wilkes-Barre Santa Parade.

Little three-year-old Ambrelia Pitcavage and her mom Heather stand in line at the 2022 Wilkes-Barre Santa Parade.

The Knoebels float reflected the park’s roller coaster at the Santa Parade.

What would a parade be without children scrambling to grab tossed candy from the parade route?

David Blight School of Dancing’s Avery Kosloski goes though dance moves while on the parade route.

Here comes Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus atop a flatbed truck traveling from South Main Street turning at the Square.

Mayor George Brown, center, along with some of his grandchildren, watches Zubeen Saeed, of Building Blocks Learning Center, flip four switches to light the city’s Christmas tree at the Square.

Posing for with the gingerbread cookies are Mathew, 11, Austin, 10, and Evelyn Barton, 5, next to the city’s Christmas tree.

WILKES-BARRE — The Christmas spirit has arrived in full force in downtown Wilkes-Barre, much to the delight of a large crowd of spectators gathered Saturday to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

With singing, laughter and the flick of a switch, the city of Wilkes-Barre ushered in the holiday with the city’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting on Saturday afternoon.

“This is one of the largest parades we put on in the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Mayor George Brown said after the festivities concluded. “It’s important to the city, and even more important for the children … it’s all about the kids.”

As they typically are, the parade was indeed a big hit with the hundreds of children and families lining the sidewalks along South Main Street and Public Square as the procession marched down the street.

Onlookers were greeted to several popular Christmas figures, including Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, the Grinch and the afternoon’s guests of honor, Santa and Mrs. Claus, all smiling and waving.

Mixed in were several local organizations, including the SPCA, Building Blocks Learning Center, Wilkes-Barre’s fire and police departments and many more, all embracing the Christmas spirit.

Downtown City Partnership executive director Larry Newman was excited to see such a large turnout for the parade.

“It is really, really gratifying to see this many people here in downtown Wilkes-Barre to greet Santa Claus and start the downtown season,” Newman said. “Events like this show us that downtown Wilkes-Barre is a resilient place.”

The crowd filled the walkways and even spilled into the street, with groups of children leading the way to snatch up as many pieces of candy as they could carry when the paraders threw it out.

The enthusiasm was apparent on many young faces, including Chase Schneider, watching the parade with his parents.

“I’m really, really excited,” said Chase, sporting a pair of reindeer antlers.

“We’ve been so deprived on any sort of festivities in our area, especially because of the pandemic and everything,” said Chase’s mother, Rachael Schneider. “We’ve been aching for something this awesome for the past couple of years.”

When the parade procession finally rolled to a stop, the crowd gathered on Public Square, where a 22-foot concolor fir Christmas tree was waiting for them.

Purchased at Helen and Ed’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen, this year’s tree was donated by Building Blocks, and the learning center’s president Zubeen Saeed had the very special honor of flipping the switch and turning on the tree lights.

“It was amazing to give back to the community and bring everyone together,” Saeed said.

Right next to the newly-lit Christmas tree sits the Public Square ice skating rink, which debuted last winter and will be open for free to the community for the season.

“This is all really the opening to the Christmas season,” Brown said. “And you could see, everybody is so happy.”

Brown touted the parade and tree lighting as one of the largest gatherings the city has had over the last couple of years since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Even on a cold, windy day in Wilkes-Barre, there was no denying the jolly and happy spirit of Christmas was in the air.

As she watched her son react in amazement to the parade passing by, Rachael Schneider said it perfectly.

“It’s like a Hallmark movie in real life.”