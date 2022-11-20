🔊 Listen to this

These are some of the photos on the Edwardsville Warrior Tree, which was planted in 2014.

EDWARDSVILLE — Saturday was “Decorating Day.” Today is the day they light the tree.

Members of the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project, together with veterans and folks from the community, will gather at Veterans Park today to watch as two veterans participate in the ceremonial illumination of the tree dedicated in honor of those who serve. The event runs from 3-5 p.m., with the tree-lighting at dark.

“We planted the tree back in 2014 as a way to show support for our servicemen and women who miss holidays at home when they’re stationed overseas or even stateside and don’t have the money to come home for the holiday,” said Karen Declet of the Warrior Tree Project.

The was just 8 feet tall then. Today it stands nearly double that height. And thanks to volunteers who turned out on Saturday, it bears not just lights and ribbons but patriotic stars as well as photos of veterans.

“We started off providing moral support. The tree grew, and we branched out, and we have fundraisers,” Declet said. We donate the money back for homeless veterans, veterans charities … outreach programs. If there’s a homeless vet, we’ll take them up to the VA to get their benefits, or help them find food, housing.”

For those who want to help the cause — and have a good time — today’s events will include “Sgt. Santa” arriving by parade with toys and goodies, military honors by Amvets Post 59 and American Legion Post 655, guest speakers, and tunes from DJ Left Overz.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/warrior.tree.project/ or call Declet: 570-762-2835.

“We’d appreciate any donation they can give,” she said.