NEWPORT TWP. — After more than two years of research, analysis, and public feedback, Earth Conservancy (EC) recently published a draft version of its feasibility study for an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) recreational park in Newport Township.

The study evaluated more than 11,000 acres of land in the Lower South Valley, much of it mine-scarred, to determine suitability, public interest, potential ownership structures, and economic impacts.

Key determinations include:

• The identification of the Newport Township study area as highly suitable for motorized recreation by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (PADCNR).

• Broad support for the project, with an emphasis on all the high-quality recreational resources (e.g., hunting, hiking, rock climbing) within the study area. According to public respondents and stakeholders, an OHV facility could provide a safe and legal riding space, environmental protections, and economic gains for the region.

• Based on current conditions, the recommendation that the state, a private corporation, or a nonprofit organization present the most appropriate structures for ownership and operations of an OHV facility.

• When operational, an OHV park would support nearly 14 jobs and generate over $1 million in total output in its first year.

Terry Ostrowski, PE | President/CEO, Earth Conservancy said he strongly believes the report shows such a park will not only benefit local OHV enthusiasts with a legal place to ride, but also, if realized to its full potential, support economic growth in the Lower South Valley and surrounding areas.

“While further work is necessary, this report provides a road map for potential owners, showing the interest for and economic viability of an OHV facility in this area,” Ostrowski said. “Our next step is to find interested parties who have the knowledge and experience to make this facility a reality.”

An Open House was held last week at Luzerne County Community College to unveil the project to all interested parties.

The full draft report is available for download at — www.earthconservancy.org. A print copy can be obtained by request. All comments on the draft report must be submitted by Nov. 23, for the study team to review before completion of the study.

Jim Laird, RLA|Principal, LAIRD, said Earth Conservancy’s vision for a large-scale Adventure Park could provide the region with a much-needed opportunity, one that importantly can accommodate motorized recreation.

Laird said, “This study has illustrated three critical factors — one, that the area has the appropriate landscape for motorized recreation. Two, that there are committed supporters. And three, funding is currently available. Outdoor Recreation is now Pennsylvania’s second largest industry. Motorized recreation is a large part of that. The demand for motorized trail systems is profound. Locations for riding, however, are desperately needed. The study area in Newport Township has great potential to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar motorized recreation industry.”

Project Overview

Objectives of the study were to:

• Assess suitability of area for motorized recreation and review opportunities and

challenges.

• Evaluate market trends and motorized recreation needs.

• Understand wants, expectations, and concerns of stakeholders.

• Develop a phased implementation plan, with estimated costs.

• Investigate potential ownership and management models.

Funding for the Newport Township OHV Feasibility Study was provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and EC.

Recommended Next Steps

Ostrowski said based on current information regarding land use, market trends, community input, and the success of similar facilities within Pennsylvania, an OHV riding facility in Newport Township is suitable, feasible, and sustainable. He said the project would set aside an enormous area as green space, and would create opportunities for conservation, abandoned mine land reclamation, outdoor recreation, and economic development.

Ostrowski said the most significant obstacles to moving forward with the project are ownership and zoning.

