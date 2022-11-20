Agency says than 20,000 people provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals

The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) announced today that more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming counties were provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals, as a result of its annual Thanksgiving Project food drive. The CEO Thanksgiving Project is the largest holiday food provider for northeastern Pennsylvania.

For over four decades, CEO, has provided turkeys, mashed potatoes, stuffing, fresh vegetables and all the fixings of a Thanksgiving dinner, right down to the pumpkin pie — to families that couldn’t otherwise afford such a celebration.

“To insure the safety of our many volunteers and those we serve, and reduce the risk spreading COVID, CEO altered the program for distributing the food last year,” said Jennifer Waraback, CEO acting executive director. “In place of the traditional food packages, CEO provided vouchers for a turkey to registered families throughout the Wyoming Valley.

“CEO’s Food Pantry and several other local members of CEO’s Weinberg Food Bank offered a variety of traditional holiday food items throughout the month of November to supplement the turkey voucher,” Waraback said.

More than 6,200 families in the Wyoming Valley received a voucher for a free turkey from a local grocery store. Additionally, 9,500 Thanksgiving food boxes were packed by volunteers over the past three weeks and distributed by 23 partner food pantries.

“We are so grateful to our partners for keeping CEO’s tradition of ‘People Helping People,’ Waraback added.

“CEO’s Weinberg Regional Food Bank works with its partners all year round to fight hunger in our community. Our work is focused on sourcing and distributing food to our network of partner agencies that, in-turn, give that food to our neighbors in need.

“CEO’s Thanksgiving Project is an extension of this work and for many families is an introduction to the food resources our community offers – not just for Thanksgiving, but every day, all year,” said Gretchen Hunt Greaves, RDN, director of nutrition programs and resource development at CEO.

“This Thanksgiving is a reminder to the rest of us that the fortunate must share with those in need on the day we give thanks for our bounty,” Judge Hugh F. Mundy, President of the CEO Board of Directors said.

“And our 2022 Thanksgiving Project is especially important to all of us at CEO, because it occurs at the time of the recent passing of Gene Brady, the longtime executive director of CEO. This year and all future years will be a tribute to Gene, who made feeding hungry people the major mission of CEO and his life, through the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, which he founded,” Mundy said.

“A project of this size could only occur as a result of our dedicated volunteers and community support,” Waraback noted. Anyone still willing to help can donate online at www.givefood.org or mail contributions to P.O. Box 1127, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703-1127.

The Annual Thanksgiving Project was made possible by generous donations from business and individuals including the following sponsors: Southwestern Energy, PfNonwovens, LLC, Franklin Street Abstract II, LLC, J.H. Williams & Co., LLP, William G. McGowan Charitable Fund, Inc., Troy Mechanical Inc., Monk Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., Hoegen & Associates, Mericle Construction, Inc., The Luzerne Foundation, Corner Post Federal Credit Union, Corner Post Federal Credit Union, Valley Distributing and Storage Co., United One Resources Berkshire Asset Management, Inc., Lynne Coslett- Charlton MD, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Brennan Electric, Inc., Sidnal Mechanical Group LLC, Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc., Trion Industries, Inc., Berkshire Asset Management, Inc., Bonner Chevrolet, Builders Supply Co., Joyce Electrical, Inc.