WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Kenny Chesney will bring his “I Go Back 2023” tour to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, April 8, with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

According to a news release about the tour, I Go Back 2023 is presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. local time for the April 8, show at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza at — KennyChesney.com; Ticketmaster.com; or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Hailed as “The King of the Road” by the Wall Street Journal and “The People’s Superstar” by the Los Angeles Times, Chesney’s music distills living beyond the media centers — recognizing “the dignity, richness and fun of an authentic American life.” As Variety offered of Chesney’s immediacy and appeal: “classic-rock-infused country with his in-the-moment philosophy.”

“I Go Back 2023 is going to be so awesome,” Chesney said. “To be able to take this music to where it comes from — to have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even singing ‘half of my hometown’ — it’s going to be a tour unlike any other — and I can’t wait.”

When Kenny Chesney wrapped his 2022 Here And Now tour — playing to more than 1.3 million people and breaking personal records in many of the 21 NFL stadiums he played — the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar said he knew he wanted to create a touring experience to make 2023 every bit as special.

He made the decision to dial in on those cities that were a major part of establishing what has become the soundtrack of coming of age in the 21st Century, naming the tour “I Go Back” and taking his music to the fans beyond the stadium markets.

“It’s not about the numbers, but the joy you see on people’s faces — and the more I thought about it, the more I thought about taking the music to the people who were there when this thing was taking off,” Chesney said.

Joining the highly anticipated tour is three-time GRAMMY nominee Kelsea Ballerini. A songwriting force, she launched her singular career with three consecutive No. 1s and a Best New Artist GRAMMY nomination and has not looked back.

“Music has taken me so many incredible places,” Ballerini says. “Around the world, singing with some of my heroes in pop, alternative and contemporary music, but singing with Kenny is going home. He was the only voice I heard on ‘half of my hometown,’ and when he comes in, it’s just like hitting the Knoxville city limits. So to be able to go out to those cities like the place he and I grew up with an artist who’s accomplished what he has, it’s a lot like going home.”

