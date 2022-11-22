🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — After another long night of deliberation and testimony, the final decision was made by the Wilkes-Barre Township Council in regards to Bluecup Ventures LLC’s proposed warehouse project.

By a 3-2 vote after a lengthy executive session, the council denied Bluecup’s application for a conditional use permit to build a 940,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution center on mine-scarred land near Johnson Street at a public hearing held Monday night.

A motion by council member Katie Arnone to deny the application received “yes” votes from Arnone, Mary Waskevich and Michael Sromovski. The motion to deny was voted against by John Jablowski and council president Gerald Shinal.

“Some people are uncomfortable with change, and I think the vote reflects that,” said Bluecup managing partner Jeff Randolph after the meeting. “I thought our team did a great job presenting their analysis of the project and the impact it would have.”

The denial came after a recommendation from the Township Planning Committee back in July to deny the application, a meeting that featured several concerned residents of the township speaking out about their issues with the project.

Many of those concerns were raised again Monday night, with light pollution and the possible disturbance of neighboring businesses noted, but the primary issue, raised again and again, was the potential increase of traffic, particularly truck traffic, along Route 309 and on Johnson Street.

“It’s too much speculation, not enough certainty,” said Cindy Dorzinsky, one of many township residents that have been raising concerns about the project since it was first brought before council last year.

The meeting ran for roughly three and a half hours, with the first half focused on testimony from the Bluecup team.

Testimony was provided by Randolph; by Eric Mountz from Traffic Planning and Design; former Wilkes-Barre City mayor, licensed realtor and certified appraiser Tom Leighton and zoning expert Jack Varaly.

Mountz’s testimony, in which he recounted the traffic impact study done on seven intersections along Route 309 and up onto Johnson Street, detailed the work that the team has done studying the traffic signals at these intersections, pointing out that Bluecup would commit to having these signals fixed and better synced with one another to ease the congestion of traffic that already exists in these areas.

Mountz and Randolph also testified to Bluecup’s commitment to staggering shifts at the proposed warehouse to ensure that traffic entering and exiting the site wouldn’t cause congestion heading down to Route 309.

Residents raised their concerns about how, despite the studies and the analysis, there was just no way to tell what the actual impact may be.

“Where will my customers go?” asked John Allan, the owner of Allan Industries which borders the site for the proposed warehouse.

In the process of constructing the warehouse, it was testified that Allan Road, which leads back to Allan Industries, would have to be moved.

The Bluecup team committed to having a temporary road built for Allan while the construction of a brand-new roadway into the area was laid down, but Allan still told the room during public comment that he felt the construction would adversely impact Allan Industries.

“I will lose customers. I will lose business,” he said. “This would choke my business.”