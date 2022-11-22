🔊 Listen to this

RICE TWP. — A woman from Syracuse, N.Y., thought she was traveling on the New York State Thruway after she initiated a several mile pursuit on Interstate 81 that began in Jenkins Township and ended in Rice Township on Monday.

State police at Wilkes-Barre allege Jesssica Marie Smith-Fordyce, 39, was under the influence of “multiple substances” while driving a Chevrolet SUV south on I81.

During the pursuit, Smith-Fordyce nearly struck pedestrians at a disabled vehicle being towed along the interstate and side-swiped a tractor-trailer, according to court records.

Smith-Fordyce was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude police and multiple traffic violations. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A trooper spotted a Chevrolet SUV, operated by Smith-Fordyce, swerving while traveling south on I81 in Jenkins Township just after 11 a.m.

Smith-Fordyce side-swiped a tractor-trailer and nearly struck a a tow operator and another person at a disabled vehicle along the interstate.

State police allege Smith-Fordyce failed to stop and fluctuated her speed between 40 and 70 mph while continuing to swerve and drift out of travel lanes.

As a trooper attempted rolling roadblocks, Smith-Fordyce drove around the cruiser several times, the complaint says.

Smith-Fordyce finally stopped along the interstate in Rice Township where she allegedly failed field sobriety tests..

State police in the complaint says Smith-Fordyce appeared to be under “multiple substances.” When asked if she knew her location, she allegedly replied, “New York State Thruway.”