HANOVER TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Tuesday said it’s a big win for Pennsylvania when a nationally-renowned company like CVS Health expands operations in the commonwealth.

“This project is going to create and retain good, family-sustaining jobs for folks in Luzerne and Somerset counties,” Wolf said.

Gov. Wolf announced Tuesday that CVS Health will create and retain 912 total jobs as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Hanover Township facility.

CVS Health will invest $4.9 million to renovate and re-purpose 13,000-square-feet of space at its distribution center located at 1 Great Valley Boulevard in Hanover Township to create a new prescription drug sorting, handling, and packaging operation.

“Our new pharmacy distribution facility will expand our operations capabilities and provide meaningful work to hundreds of Pennsylvanians,” said David Dederichs, Executive Director, Government Affairs, for CVS Health.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $192,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $100,000 workforce development grant to train its new workers.

As part of its expansion project, CVS Health committed to creating 64 new jobs at the Hanover Township facility within three years and retaining 848 existing employees between that facility and the location at 322 Revco Road in Somerset Township.

Samuel T. Guesto, Jr., Hanover Township Manager, said the township is very happy that a long-term corporate partner in CVS Health is investing in the township.

“With unstable economic times, these valuable jobs retained and created will assist families to get by,” Guesto said. “Hanover Township is always proud to assist all our businesses with projects like this.”

This project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“We’re thrilled that DCED and the Governor’s Action Team could play a role in this expansion project,” said DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver. “We look forward to CVS Health growing their footprint in Luzerne and Somerset counties and providing the region with more good jobs.”

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested nearly $18 billion over the past seven years to support 432 completed projects, create more than 48,500 new jobs, and retain more than 145,500 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.

