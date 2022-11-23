Lawyer: Facility should not have been approved for residential area

WILKES-BARRE — As pledged, an attorney representing 16 “aggrieved township residents” in the Preston section of Hanover Township filed a civil lawsuit against the Hanover Township Zoning Board he claims wrongly approved a school bus depot to operate in a residential area.

Attorney Mark P. McNealis in the suit filed in Luzerne County Court outlines 17 errors allegedly made by the township zoning board in granting HA Hanover Holdings LLC a special exception to continue a “non-conforming use” to operate the bus depot along South Main Street in Preston.

According to the suit, the zoning board following a public meeting Sept. 20 voted 3-2 to grant the use of HA Hanover Holdings, a for-profit business, despite hearing objections from residents living in the area.

The bus depot began operating at the 1.7-acre site that once was a storage yard for motor homes and boats several weeks before the zoning board granted approval. It is located across the street from the former Preston fire station, which is owned by Hanover Township, and being leased for office space by HA Hanover Holdings.

The zoning board further granted a variance to allow HA Hanover Holdings to construct a garage on the property.

Since then, residents have complained that busses leave at 6 a.m. and continue all day long, sometimes until 10 or 11 p.m. in order to serve the Hanover Area School District and students engaged in extra-curricular activities. For school and extra curricular activities, the suit alleges there will be in excess of 120 trips per day, including weekends.

McNealis in the suit said when the property was a storage yard, there was limited activity and vehicles and boats were not repaired at the site.

“The board erred in finding and concluding that the commercial school bus depot/dispatch and repair facility would not adversely affect public health, safety and welfare as related to drainage, air quality, noise and natural features of the land…,” McNealis alleged, noting there has been noise pollution, fumes, odors and vibrations.

McNealis continued in the suit: “… multiple credible witnesses all residing in direct proximity to the proposed commercial school bus depot, dispatch and repair facility vehemently testified the facility has and will create undue traffic, noise, dust and fumes and operate at unusual and disruptive hours … impacting the R-2 residential zoning district.”

Attorney Jack T. Zelinka, solicitor for the zoning board, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.