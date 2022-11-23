🔊 Listen to this

A rendering of the renovated building at 116 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre. A large steel art structure currently on the facade will be preserved, Wilkes President Greg Cant promised.

A worker pulls metal wall studs through a fourth floor window at 116 S. Main St. in Wikes-Barre, where the venerable building has been gutted and asbestos removed for conversion into luxury apartments on the upper three floors.

A set of movable steps and a dusty old desk had to be pulled away to expose it, but this shark-faced, torpedo-shaped item stored in 116 South Main St. drew a lot of speculation. Consensus among veteran Wilkes University staff: It’s a miniature submarine, and some believe it actually worked at some point in the distant past.

The first floor of 116 South Main St. in Wilkes-Barre has been used for little more than storage since Wilkes University obtained the building in 2016, housing a wide range of stage props, desks, old seating, and a small vehicle or two.

WILKES-BARRE — Yes, there are millions of dollars invested in renovating an idle building more than a century old. Sure it will bring 36 new apartments to downtown Wilkes-Barre, which has experienced a surge in people wanting to live there.

But the real question had to be: “What’s that little shark-faced torpedo thingy behind the dusty desk?”

On Tuesday morning Wilkes University announced plans for the four-story building it acquired in 2016 at 116 South Main St. University President Greg Cant recalled how, when he first arrived in town to head the school, he and his wife commented on “what sort of landlord would leave a building sit like that” in such a prominent spot, so close to the hub of the Wilkes campus.

“Someone sheepishly said ‘you’re the landlord’,” Cant said with a smile.

Built in 1914, the venerable structure originally held a business that catered literally to the living and the dead: It was a furniture store and coffin manufacturer. Later it served as a Sears Roebuck center. Its last official title was South Main Towers. Since buying it for $500,000, Wilkes has used it primarily for storage while spending $1 million on asbestos abatement and figuring out the next steps. Cant noted the COVID-19 pandemic put a serious delay in any plans.

But the university has made an agreement with D&D Realty Group — which has done several successful projects in the Diamond City — to convert the three upper floors into 36 apartments, one to three bedrooms each, expected to range from 675 square feet to 1,300 square feet. D&D is investing about $5.5 million on both the inside conversion and outside renovation, with the apartment phase of the work expected to be completed by fall of 2023.

Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman said that is an ideal use in a city that is striving to be a walkable community with education, dining and entertainment options nearby. He noted in the last decade the downtown has seen more than 1,000 new residents move in. The project will tie the neighborhood together, he said.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said he backed the project not only because it will return the building to the property tax rolls but also because it continues Wilkes’ longstanding commitment to helping re-develop the downtown. He called it a great example of private-public partnership.

A large steel art piece on the facade, titled “Modular Symbol” and created by Wilkes alumnus R. Jan Pethick, will be removed, but Cant promised it will be preserved and a new display space will be found for it. Wilkes also acquired the adjacent sidewalk and narrow roadway, which Cant said is known as Grant Alley. Future plans call for converting it into a walkway, probably with seating and a sort of plaza design.

Use of the first floor remains undecided, though it likely will be a mix of academic and private retail space.

And the basement will provide “much needed” storage for the school, Cant said. That need was manifest when those attending the media event in Grant Alley walked through the front doors.

A stuffed bear sat at a large desk, a faux grandfather clock froze indefinitely at 11:45 (believed to be a prop for the Nutcracker ballet), several small work vehicles were parked to one side. And a clutter of mats, chairs, tables, lampposts and even diner booths covered most of the floor.

Behind some rolling steel steps and one of those desks sat the sleek, shark-faced tube, tapered at both ends with aft fins, a forward window and a curved clear “hatch” opened to expose what looked like just enough space for a human, a metallic boat propeller loose on the floor.

A few veteran Wilkes employees said it may have been a functioning mini-submarine. And in size and shape it did resemble crafts built to compete in human-powered submarine races. But amid the clutter and dust, it didn’t really look undersea worthy.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish