A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he attempted to rob the Turkey Hill convenience store on Hazle Street in the city.

Kevin Shaver, 37, was detained by an off-duty police detective from Nanticoke City and taken into custody after he attempted to force the Turkey Hill cashier to open the register, with one hand hidden inside his jacket sleeve, according to the criminal complaint filed against Shaver on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers from Wilkes-Barre City responded to the Turkey Hill at 465 Hazle St. around 8 a.m. Tuesday for a reported robbery.

On scene, the off-duty officer had the suspect, later identified as Shaver, on the ground and had a knife belonging to Shaver in his hand, according to the complaint.

The victim, a store employee, told police that Shaver was a regular customer at the store, and that he approached the counter with a Mountain Dew soda bottle but didn’t have the money to pay for it.

The employee said that she thought Shaver had left, but he came back to the register and told the employee to open it.

After being informed that the register wouldn’t open unless he purchased something, Shaver allegedly told the employee to “open the register” and that he “didn’t want to hurt her,” according to the complaint.

The victim stated that Shaver had one arm extended toward her, covered by his jacket sleeve. The off-duty detective then detained Shaver, according to the complaint.

Another witness who was in the store told police that he heard Shaver tell the employee to open the register. Security footage reviewed by police showed Shaver approach the register with his left hand uncovered and his right hand covered by his jacket sleeve, pointed in the direction of the victim.

The knife allegedly possessed by Shaver was recovered by Wilkes-Barre City police from the Nanticoke detective. The detective told investigators that he identified himself to Shaver as a police officer, and at that point Shaver reached into his pocket, took out a green folding knife and gave it to the detective.

Shaver was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Rick Cronauer on Tuesday afternoon, and charged with one felony count of criminal attempted robbery, along with misdemeanor counts of terrostic threats, attempted theft by unlawful taking, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

He was jailed at Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $20,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.