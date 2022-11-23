🔊 Listen to this

A series of arrests made in Jackson Township over the weekend resulted in four individuals taken into custody on drug charges and/or outstanding warrants.

A press release issued from the Jackson Township Police Department details the arrests of four suspects captured on Saturday and Sunday.

John Norcross, 53, and Christian Morgan, 49, both of Nanticoke, were arrested on Saturday after a traffic stop on Route 29, according to the release.

Norcross was taken on warrants, according to police, and has also been charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance (identified in the press release as fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia — all misdemeanor counts.

Court documents indicate that Norcross was arraigned on Monday morning and released on his own recognizance.

Also arrested on Saturday was Morgan, who was taken into custody on warrants and charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and flight to avoid apprehension.

Morgan was released after posting $10,000 in unsecured bail after his arraignment, also on Monday.

The press release also stated that Ashley James, of Shickshinny, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license; court documents for James regarding this arrest were not available Tuesday.

On Sunday, Jackson Township police arrested Gary Bowman, 42, of Harveys Lake on outstanding warrants from both Luzerne County and Montgomery County.

Bowman was charged by Jackson Township police with felony counts of receiving stolen property and flight to avoid apprehension, along with three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and additional misdemeanor charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and providing false identification to a law enforcement officer.

Bowman was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $20,000 in bail.