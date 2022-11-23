🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A federal judge sentenced a Luzerne County man to 60 months in prions for distributing heroin.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Tuesday said Al-Salaam I. Hale, 46, of Hanover Township responsible for distributing between 100 and 400 grams of heroin.

Hale was intercepted during a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration wire investigation communicating with co-conspirators regarding heroin trafficking in the Wilkes-Barre area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Hale also sold heroin to a confidential informant who was working with agents as part of the investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The DEA investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd K. Hinkley prosecuted the case.