KINGSTON — Police in Kingston charged a man on allegations he discharged rounds from a 9mm that struck a neighbor’s residence Tuesday.

Kamil Dzieza, 31, of Winola Avenue, admitted he was playing with his handgun on the front porch of his residence when it accidentally fired two rounds, according to court records.

Police said at least one round struck a residence across the street.

Dzieza was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A homeowner on Winola Avenue arrived home discovering damage to a front window shutter and drywall inside.

Police recovered a projectile on an interior floor as the round passed through several walls.

Witnesses reported hearing what they believed were fireworks at about 12:45 p.m.

As officers and detectives were at the scene, they spoke with a neighbor across the street where they found two 9mm shell casings on the ground.

Dzieza admitted he relapsed on alcohol about a week ago and was playing with his 9mm on the front porch when it accidentally fired two rounds, the complaint says.

Police recovered a 9mm Beretta with 12 rounds in the magazine from Dzieza’s bedroom, according to the complaint.