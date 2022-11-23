By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

Emergency crews are on scene this morning after a cement truck rolled over near Phoenix and Main streets in Duryea. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Emergency crews are on scene this morning after a cement truck rolled over near Phoenix and Main streets in Duryea.

Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Wednesday’s crash damaged a guard rail and also knocked over the ‘Welcome to Duryea’ sign.</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

Wednesday’s crash damaged a guard rail and also knocked over the ‘Welcome to Duryea’ sign.

Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

DURYEA — Emergency crews are on scene after a cement truck rolled over near Phoenix and Main streets in the borough this morning.

Police Chief Nicholas Lohman confirmed there were no injuries in the incident.

According to Lohman, the vehicle was traveling on Main Street through the intersection when it tipped.

As of 12:20 p.m. crews were trying to right the overturned truck, and traffic traveling north from Pittston is being redirected onto Phoenix Street.

The crash damaged a guard rail and also knocked over the “Welcome to Duryea” sign.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR