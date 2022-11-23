🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Emergency crews are on scene after a cement truck rolled over near Phoenix and Main streets in the borough this morning.

Police Chief Nicholas Lohman confirmed there were no injuries in the incident.

According to Lohman, the vehicle was traveling on Main Street through the intersection when it tipped.

As of 12:20 p.m. crews were trying to right the overturned truck, and traffic traveling north from Pittston is being redirected onto Phoenix Street.

The crash damaged a guard rail and also knocked over the “Welcome to Duryea” sign.