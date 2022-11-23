Determination on cause yet to be made, however

A preliminary report published by the National Transportation Safety Board a month after a fatal plane crash in Hanover Township indicates that the pilot of the plane was aware of a possible issue with the aircraft before taking off from the Wyoming Valley Airport.

An experimental, amateur-built Bearhawk Patrol airplane headed back to Farmers Pride Airport in Lebanon County crashed in the area of Doran’s Farms just off St. Mary’s road in Hanover Township on Oct. 29, leaving the pilot and a passenger dead.

The two victims were identified by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office as Ronald Snyder, 76, of Bernville and Michael Bowen, 56, of Jonestown. It has not been confirmed which of the victims was the pilot, and which was the passenger. No injuries were reported on the ground.

The preliminary report, issued by the NTSB on Nov. 17, has provided more details into the accident, though it has not yet made a determination as to what caused the fatal crash.

According to the report:

Witnesses reported that the pilot and passenger had departed from Farmers Pride Airport earlier in the day, made their way to Hazleton Regional Airport and then on to Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

The report states that, while at Wyoming Valley Airport, the pilot told a friend that he had noticed a “rigging issue” with the plane that seemed to cause it to “kick” laterally during turns.

The pilot recommended that this same friend fly the airplane to see what he thought, and after a short test flight, the friend reported that he had noticed an “odd yawing” when making turns.

It was reported that the pilot said he would address the issue “this winter,” and after refueling, the pilot and a pilot-rated passenger departed, heading back to Lebanon County.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) data indicates that the aircraft climbed to an altitude of 1,700 feet, leveled off, and then began to descend to about 1,500 feet.

In the final seconds of the flight, the data indicated a descent of 400 feet in fewer than two seconds. Witnesses reported that the airplane “rolled and bucked,” with the craft’s nose dipping and pitching up rapidly.

The pilot was reportedly out of the airplane at this time, with witnesses reporting that they saw the pilot “spiraling” down as the aircraft pitched downward and crashed.

The pilot’s body was located about 530 feet from the main wreckage, according to the NTSB.

The NTSB’s report indicates that there was no evidence of fire on any portion of the airplane. Examination of the engine revealed no pre-impact anomalies that would have prevented normal operation.

The aircraft has been retained by the NTSB for further examination.

In a press conference held in Hanover Township the day after the crash, NTSB air safety investigator Lynn Spencer indicated that, after the release of the preliminary report, a factual report could be expected within 9-12 months, and a determination of probable cause a few months after that.